Tony Blair confirms he met Jeffrey Epstein in Downing Street

Starmer breaks silence over Mandelson sacking
  • Sir Tony Blair met with Jeffrey Epstein in Downing Street in 2002 while serving as prime minister.
  • The meeting was arranged after lobbying from Lord Peter Mandelson, who described Epstein as “vibrant and young” and “safe” in emails.
  • These details emerged from documents released by the National Archives under a Freedom of Information request.
  • The meeting took place six years before Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.
  • Lord Mandelson was recently removed from his role as US ambassador following revelations about his friendship with Epstein, including advising him to “fight for early release”.
