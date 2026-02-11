Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jeffrey Epstein made regular payments to Ohio State head of gynecology

Rep. Jamie Raskin begins hearing by introducing Epstein survivors to Pam Bondi
  • Newly released emails reveal Jeffrey Epstein made quarterly payments to Dr Mark Landon, head of Ohio State University’s gynaecology department.
  • Dr Landon allegedly received between $25,000 and $30,000 per quarter from the early 2000s, along with several packages whose contents remain unknown.
  • Emails suggest the payments were billed to 'LHW/Abigail', potentially referring to Les Wexner, a former client of Epstein, and his wife Abigail.
  • Dr Landon denies any wrongdoing, stating he was a paid consultant for biotech investments and was unaware of Epstein's criminal activities, while Wexner apologized for his association in 2019.
  • Other prominent academics, including Yale professor David Gelernter, also had documented ties to Epstein, with Gelernter exchanging controversial emails about women and offering to host Epstein at Yale.
