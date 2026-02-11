Jeffrey Epstein made regular payments to Ohio State head of gynecology
- Newly released emails reveal Jeffrey Epstein made quarterly payments to Dr Mark Landon, head of Ohio State University’s gynaecology department.
- Dr Landon allegedly received between $25,000 and $30,000 per quarter from the early 2000s, along with several packages whose contents remain unknown.
- Emails suggest the payments were billed to 'LHW/Abigail', potentially referring to Les Wexner, a former client of Epstein, and his wife Abigail.
- Dr Landon denies any wrongdoing, stating he was a paid consultant for biotech investments and was unaware of Epstein's criminal activities, while Wexner apologized for his association in 2019.
- Other prominent academics, including Yale professor David Gelernter, also had documented ties to Epstein, with Gelernter exchanging controversial emails about women and offering to host Epstein at Yale.
