The Epstein files that could be withheld despite release order
- A bill mandating the release of files in the investigations into disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell was passed almost unanimously and signed by President Donald Trump.
- The legislation requires Attorney General Pam Bondi to make all materials, including internal communications and investigative documents, public within 30 days of its enactment.
- The bill allows redactions in specific circumstances that "would jeopardize an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution," along with items that "contain personally identifiable information" about victims, which would "constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy."
- Additionally, "child sexual abuse materials" and images related to "death, physical abuse, or injury," can and are expected to be redacted. For any redacted or withheld evidence, the DOJ is required to provide a written justification within 15 days of its public release.
- The bill also mandates "no record shall be withheld, delayed, or redacted based on embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary."