Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother claims new ‘autopsy facts’ will be revealed soon

Multiple federal reviews have concluded Epstein died by suicide, but doubters continue to insist there was foul play
Multiple federal reviews have concluded Epstein died by suicide, but doubters continue to insist there was foul play (DOJ)
  • Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, claims new autopsy details will be released in February that will prove his sibling was murdered in prison.
  • Mark Epstein identified his brother’s body after his death and insisted injuries on his corpse “didn’t correspond” to how he was found dead.
  • “Jeffrey was murdered, and more autopsy facts will be coming out in February that prove it,” Mark told NewsNation Friday despite official reviews concluding he killed himself.
  • Last year, facing pressure to deliver on Trump campaign promises to release the Epstein files, the DOJ and FBI reviewed the case again and concluded Epstein died by suicide.
  • Persistent theories suggest Epstein was killed to protect powerful associates, and the Trump administration continues to face backlash over its delayed release of the full Epstein files.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in