US lawmaker urges Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to testify in Jeffrey Epstein case
- A US lawmaker has called on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to testify in America as part of the investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case.
- Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna urged Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Tuesday to appear before the House Oversight Committee, which had already requested that he do so.
- Khanna's statement came ahead of a House of Representatives vote on releasing all Justice Department files related to Epstein.
- He applauded the decision to strip Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his prince title due to his ties to the disgraced billionaire.
- “The urgency that the British people have shown at getting justice needs to inspire urgency here in America,” Khanna said.