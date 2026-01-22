Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jeff Bezos announces latest plan to compete directly with Musk’s SpaceX

  • Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin announced plans to launch over 5,000 satellites for its new TeraWave network, aiming to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink in the space internet market.
  • The TeraWave network is designed specifically for enterprise, data centre, and government users, promising speeds of up to 6 Tbps.
  • Elon Musk responded to the announcement by claiming Starlink's speeds will eventually exceed TeraWave's, with Starlink currently dominating low Earth orbit with approximately 9 million users.
  • Blue Origin plans to commence building its TeraWave satellite constellation from the end of 2027.
  • This initiative intensifies the rivalry between Bezos and Musk, who also compete in AI and other space ventures, while other companies like Amazon Leo and Chinese firms are also developing satellite internet constellations.
