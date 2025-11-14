Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launches NASA’s Mars mission

Blue Origin rocket launches twin spacecraft to Mars, successfully lands booster back on Earth
  • Blue Origin successfully launched its New Glenn rocket, carrying two NASA Escapade spacecraft destined for Mars, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
  • This second flight of the New Glenn rocket marked a significant milestone with the successful recovery of its booster, which landed upright on an offshore barge.
  • The twin Escapade orbiters will spend a year near Earth before using a gravity assist to reach Mars in 2027, where they will study the planet's upper atmosphere and magnetic fields.
  • The mission aims to understand how Mars lost its atmosphere and to gather data crucial for protecting future astronauts from radiation.
  • Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, holds a NASA contract for a future crewed moon landing as part of the Artemis program, with NASA re-evaluating current contracts to accelerate lunar missions.
