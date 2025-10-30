JD Vance called ‘hypocrite’ for comments on wife’s Hindu faith
- Vice President JD Vance has faced criticism for stating his hope that his Hindu wife, second lady Usha Vance, will convert to Christianity.
- Speaking at the University of Mississippi, Vance said he believes in the Christian gospel and wishes his wife would come to see it the same way, despite acknowledging free will.
- Vance noted that his wife often attends church with him and that their three children are being raised in the Christian faith.
- Indian-American commentators and others criticized Vance for perceived hypocrisy, highlighting his wife's Hindu background and their Vedic Hindu wedding.
- Usha has previously stated she has no intention of converting and that their children are exposed to both Christian and Hindu traditions.