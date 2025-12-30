The steps JD Vance took to repair Trump and Musk’s ‘fragile’ relationship
- Vice President JD Vance was instrumental in repairing the strained relationship between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
- The rift originated after Trump withdrew Jared Isaacman's NASA nomination, Musk's preferred candidate, leading to public criticism from Musk.
- Vance, a close friend of Musk, worked behind the scenes, engaging with Musk's allies and arranging concessions to reconcile the two figures.
- Key actions included the reassignment of White House aide Sergio Gor and Vance's lobbying for Isaacman's nomination to NASA.
- Musk has since re-engaged with Trump's administration, but sources indicate their relationship remains “fragile”.