The steps JD Vance took to repair Trump and Musk’s ‘fragile’ relationship

Trump and Musk have repaired their relationship after their public fallout
Trump and Musk have repaired their relationship after their public fallout (Getty Images)
  • Vice President JD Vance was instrumental in repairing the strained relationship between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
  • The rift originated after Trump withdrew Jared Isaacman's NASA nomination, Musk's preferred candidate, leading to public criticism from Musk.
  • Vance, a close friend of Musk, worked behind the scenes, engaging with Musk's allies and arranging concessions to reconcile the two figures.
  • Key actions included the reassignment of White House aide Sergio Gor and Vance's lobbying for Isaacman's nomination to NASA.
  • Musk has since re-engaged with Trump's administration, but sources indicate their relationship remains “fragile”.
