Watch: JD Vance makes controversial ‘New World’ child sacrifice comment
- JD Vance, the vice president, claimed that Christian settlers ended widespread child sacrifice upon arriving in the 'new world' during a Turning Point USA event.
- He asserted that ending this practice was 'one of the great accomplishments of Christian civilization'.
- The use of 'new world' sparked online debate, as archaeological evidence for widespread child sacrifice primarily exists in Mesoamerican and some South American cultures, not North American indigenous societies.
- Critics accused Mr Vance of stereotyping all indigenous people with his remarks.