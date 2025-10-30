Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England’s most deprived neighbourhood named and Nigel Farage is ‘sad’ about it

Aine Fox
Nigel Farage is Jaywick’s local MP
Nigel Farage is Jaywick’s local MP (Getty)
  • An area of Jaywick, Essex, has been officially named England's most deprived neighbourhood for the fourth consecutive time, according to data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
  • Nigel Farage, the local MP for Clacton, expressed sadness at the lack of improvement and concern over potential gambling reforms affecting local businesses.
  • Tendring District Council acknowledged the challenge but highlighted community spirit, calling for £100 million in national flood funding and a cross-departmental taskforce.
  • Jaywick's deprivation status, which includes the Brooklands estate and Jaywick Sands promenade, has been consistent across publications in 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2025.
  • Other highly deprived areas include parts of Blackpool, Hastings, and Rotherham, with London boroughs like Tower Hamlets and Hackney showing high levels of income deprivation affecting children and older people.
In full

