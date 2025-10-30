England’s most deprived neighbourhood named and Nigel Farage is ‘sad’ about it
- An area of Jaywick, Essex, has been officially named England's most deprived neighbourhood for the fourth consecutive time, according to data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
- Nigel Farage, the local MP for Clacton, expressed sadness at the lack of improvement and concern over potential gambling reforms affecting local businesses.
- Tendring District Council acknowledged the challenge but highlighted community spirit, calling for £100 million in national flood funding and a cross-departmental taskforce.
- Jaywick's deprivation status, which includes the Brooklands estate and Jaywick Sands promenade, has been consistent across publications in 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2025.
- Other highly deprived areas include parts of Blackpool, Hastings, and Rotherham, with London boroughs like Tower Hamlets and Hackney showing high levels of income deprivation affecting children and older people.