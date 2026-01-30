Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British Army officers charged over their conduct towards Jaysley Beck

Jaysley Beck's mother calls Army statement on her death 'empty words'
  • Two British Army officers, Major James Hook and Colonel Samantha Shepherd, have been charged over their conduct relating to Gunner Jaysley Beck, who took her own life in 2021.
  • Gunner Beck, 19, was sexually assaulted months before her death, and an inquest found the incident and the Army's inadequate response 'more than minimally' contributed to her suicide.
  • Former senior non-commissioned officer Michael Webber was jailed for six months in 2025 after admitting to sexually assaulting Gunner Beck, an incident that was not reported to police at the time.
  • The Ministry of Defence confirmed charges under Section 19 of the Armed Forces Act for conduct prejudicial to good order and service discipline, with legal proceedings ongoing.
  • Following Gunner Beck's death, the MoD has established a serious crime command, launched a violence against women and girls taskforce, and agreed to remove serious complaint handling from individual services.
