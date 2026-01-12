Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Innovative home treatment lets newborns receive jaundice care without hospital stay

Around six in 10 newborns are affected by neonatal jaundice, often requiring several days of treatment.
Around six in 10 newborns are affected by neonatal jaundice, often requiring several days of treatment. (Getty/iStock)
  • Scotland's largest health board has launched an innovative "Hospital at Home" service for newborns diagnosed with jaundice.
  • The programme allows eligible infants to receive phototherapy at home using a specialised sleeping bag-style garment, preventing disruptive hospital readmissions.
  • Around six in 10 newborns are affected by neonatal jaundice, and this service aims to provide treatment in a comfortable home environment, reducing stress for families.
  • Since its launch on November 24, the service has treated 40 babies by January 8, with a dedicated team providing daily home visits and phone support.
  • The initiative, developed by the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow's neonatal team, ensures community midwives screen for jaundice and refer babies swiftly to the new at-home care option.
