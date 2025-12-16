Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jared Kushner withdraws from $500 million Trump hotel venture in Serbia

Karoline Leavitt scolds reporter over 'despicable' Jared Kushner question
  • Jared Kushner's private equity firm, Affinity Partners, has withdrawn from a $500 million luxury hotel project in Belgrade, Serbia.
  • The withdrawal occurred hours after Serbia's Culture Minister Nikola Selakovic and three other government officials were charged with bribery and abuse of office related to the development.
  • The project intended to establish the first Trump International Hotel in Europe on the site of the former Yugoslav Ministry of Defense headquarters, which was damaged in a 1999 NATO bombing.
  • Affinity Partners cited a desire for projects to “unite rather than divide” and respect for the Serbian people as reasons for their withdrawal, denying any connection to the alleged offences.
  • Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic criticized the prosecutors' actions as a “witch hunt,” expressing regret over the project's collapse and the future of the historically significant building.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in