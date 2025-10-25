Japan sends jets as Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near island
- Japan scrambled fighter jets to monitor nuclear-capable Russian Tu-95 bombers and Su-35 fighters flying over international waters along its airspace.
- The Russian aircraft approached Japan's Sado Island before turning northward, with Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi noting Russia's active military operations despite the invasion of Ukraine.
- Russia's defence ministry claimed the 11-hour flight over the Sea of Japan was routine and adhered to international airspace regulations, with foreign fighters escorting them at certain points.
- Separately, a Russian Su-30 fighter jet and an II-78 refuelling tanker briefly violated Lithuanian airspace for 18 seconds, prompting strong condemnation from Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.
- NATO's Baltic Air Policing scrambled Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon jets in response to the Lithuanian airspace violation, and Lithuania formally protested the incident to Russia and informed its allies.