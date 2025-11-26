Britons offered free flights in this top tourist destination
- All Nippon Airways (ANA) is offering British and European travellers free domestic flights within Japan this winter.
- Eligible passengers can book up to two complimentary internal flights when purchasing an international flight to Japan with ANA from Britain or Europe.
- The booking period runs from 24 November until 31 January 2026, with the aim of encouraging visitors to explore lesser-known regions and alleviate overtourism in popular areas.
- This initiative is part of Japan's broader efforts to manage a record influx of tourists, following 36 million visitors in 2024 and the establishment of an administrative body to address overtourism.
- The offer applies to standard class flights, though passengers may still be responsible for taxes and visa fees, with flexibility for domestic flight routes.