Britons offered free flights in this top tourist destination

All Nippon Air is offering free domestic flights to British and European tourists in Japan
All Nippon Air is offering free domestic flights to British and European tourists in Japan (AFP/Getty)
  • All Nippon Airways (ANA) is offering British and European travellers free domestic flights within Japan this winter.
  • Eligible passengers can book up to two complimentary internal flights when purchasing an international flight to Japan with ANA from Britain or Europe.
  • The booking period runs from 24 November until 31 January 2026, with the aim of encouraging visitors to explore lesser-known regions and alleviate overtourism in popular areas.
  • This initiative is part of Japan's broader efforts to manage a record influx of tourists, following 36 million visitors in 2024 and the establishment of an administrative body to address overtourism.
  • The offer applies to standard class flights, though passengers may still be responsible for taxes and visa fees, with flexibility for domestic flight routes.
