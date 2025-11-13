Why police in Japan are now allowed to shoot bears
- Japan has recorded at least 13 bear attack fatalities since April, marking the highest toll on record.
- Authorities have launched a campaign to cull bears, with amended rules permitting police to use rifles against the animals.
- Riot police personnel trained with firearms and the Self-Defence Forces have been deployed to northern prefectures like Akita and Iwate, which have seen the most attacks.
- Experts attribute the surge to a tripling of the Asiatic black bear population since 2012, due to hunting restrictions and warmer winters.
- Dwindling natural food supplies are driving bears into villages and urban areas, prompting urgent appeals for assistance from local authorities.