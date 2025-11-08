Japan on alert as bear attacks continue
- A man in his 50s was hospitalised after a bear attack in Fukushima, Japan, marking the latest in a surge of incidents across the country.
- Over 100 people have been attacked by bears since April, with 13 fatalities nationwide, making it one of the worst years on record for such encounters.
- Authorities have deployed the military in Akita and Iwate prefectures, where two-thirds of this year's deaths occurred, to help manage the escalating situation.
- The increase in attacks is attributed to bears venturing closer to human settlements due to dwindling food sources before winter hibernation and an increased bear population.
- The Environment Ministry is reviewing management measures and advising residents to take precautions, as bear sightings are also rising in major cities like Kyoto and Tokyo.