Civil servants use bells, whistles and walking sticks to chase monkeys
- Japanese macaques, which may be popular with tourists, are causing significant problems for residents and farmers in Japan's Northern Alps, leading to crop damage and home intrusions.
- Wild animals, including macaques, were responsible for 15.6 billion yen in crop damage across Japan in 2022, highlighting the economic impact.
- The "Monkey Chasing Squad” of part-time civil servants actively herds monkeys away from human settlements using bells, whistles, and walking sticks, with reported success in Azumino.
- A debate persists between culling macaques and adopting long-term ecological solutions, as experts warn that culling can sometimes worsen the issue.
- Alternative strategies being explored to manage the macaques include clearing vegetation near farms, installing electric fences, and employing trained dogs for deterrence.