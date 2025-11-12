Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Inspirational chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall is laid to rest

Listen to Jane Goodall's iconic chimpanzee greeting
  • Famed primatologist Jane Goodall dedicated her life to studying and protecting wild animals, particularly chimpanzees, and promoting humanitarian causes.
  • Her groundbreaking research in Tanzania involved immersing herself in chimpanzee communities, giving them names, and documenting complex behaviours, including violent 'warfare'.
  • Goodall began her work in Africa without a university degree, later earning a Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge, challenging conventional scientific methods.
  • She became a passionate advocate for animal welfare and environmental protection, inspiring a global movement with her messages of hope despite the climate crisis.
  • Goodall continued her advocacy, travelling and communicating extensively, until her recent death in California, having filmed a final interview for Netflix's 'Famous Last Words' series.
