Jamie Driscoll joins Green Party as former Labour mayor says ‘Britain is a mess’

Jamie Driscoll has joined the Greens
Jamie Driscoll has joined the Greens (James Speakman/PA)
  • Jamie Driscoll, the former Labour-elected North of Tyne Mayor, has announced he has joined the Green Party.
  • Driscoll left Labour two years ago after he was unsuccessful in becoming the party’s candidate for the Mayor of the North East.
  • He stated that Britain is 'a mess' and that the economy is not working for workers or small businesses, expressing belief in the Green Party's long-term vision.
  • Green Party leaders welcomed Driscoll, highlighting his proven track record and the party's growing support across the country.
  • Driscoll intends to stand in upcoming city local elections and potentially as an MP, with the Green Party aiming for gains in Newcastle's May elections.
