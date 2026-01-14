Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

James Bulger’s killer Jon Venables set for fresh parole hearing

Jon Venables at the time of his arrest in 1993
Jon Venables at the time of his arrest in 1993 (PA)
  • Child killer Jon Venables is set to have his latest bid for freedom heard by the Parole Board, more than two years after his last appeal was rejected.
  • Venables, who murdered two-year-old James Bulger in 1993, was deemed a continued danger to children in 2023.
  • The fresh hearing reopens 'unimaginable trauma' for James Bulger's family, according to their spokesperson.
  • Venables has been released and recalled to prison multiple times since 2001 for offences involving indecent images of children.
  • James Bulger's mother, Denise Fergus, has been granted permission to observe the upcoming parole hearing.
