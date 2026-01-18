Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pardoned Jan. 6 insurrectionist driven out of Minnesota by counter protesters

Police shoot anti-ICE protester in eye with pepper ball at close range
  • Jake Lang, a Jan. 6 rioter pardoned by the president, led an anti-immigrant rally in Minneapolis that was vastly outnumbered by counter-protesters.
  • Lang's CRUSADER MARCH targeted the city's Somali population and expressed anti-immigrant sentiments, with Lang having previously stated intentions to burn a Quran.
  • Counter-protesters, demonstrating against the administration and increased federal immigration presence, threw water balloons and snowballs at Lang and his supporters, chasing them from the federal courthouse.
  • The rally took place amidst a surge of federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, following a fatal shooting by an ICE officer and strong opposition from local officials, including Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz.
  • Local and state officials have challenged the federal immigration surge, with Minnesota suing the administration and a federal judge limiting the use of force against protesters in the city.
