Indonesian wholesale food market destroyed by fire

The incident is the third major fire in Jakarta in just over a week
The incident is the third major fire in Jakarta in just over a week (AP)
  • A major fire engulfed Jakarta's largest wholesale food market, Kramat Jati, on Monday, destroying hundreds of stalls.
  • The blaze, which reportedly started in a kiosk selling plastic goods and ropes, spread rapidly due to strong winds and flammable materials.
  • Nineteen fire engines and 80 firefighters took about an hour to extinguish the fire, with no deaths or injuries reported.
  • Preliminary findings from the Jakarta Disaster Management Agency suggest an electrical short circuit as the likely cause.
  • The incident is the third major fire in Jakarta in just over a week, prompting the governor to order an investigation and raising concerns about fire safety standards in the capital.
