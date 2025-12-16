Indonesian wholesale food market destroyed by fire
- A major fire engulfed Jakarta's largest wholesale food market, Kramat Jati, on Monday, destroying hundreds of stalls.
- The blaze, which reportedly started in a kiosk selling plastic goods and ropes, spread rapidly due to strong winds and flammable materials.
- Nineteen fire engines and 80 firefighters took about an hour to extinguish the fire, with no deaths or injuries reported.
- Preliminary findings from the Jakarta Disaster Management Agency suggest an electrical short circuit as the likely cause.
- The incident is the third major fire in Jakarta in just over a week, prompting the governor to order an investigation and raising concerns about fire safety standards in the capital.