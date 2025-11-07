Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

High school mosque explosion in Indonesia leaves at least 54 injured

Police officers stand guard at the gate of the school where explosions took place
Police officers stand guard at the gate of the school where explosions took place (The Associated Press)
  • At least 54 people were injured in a series of explosions at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, during Friday prayers.
  • The incident occurred at a mosque within a high school complex in the Kelapa Gading area, which police have designated a crime scene.
  • Police officials confirmed at least two explosions took place, with victims sustaining injuries ranging from minor to serious, including burns.
  • A 17-year-old is suspected to be the perpetrator and is currently undergoing surgery, according to the country's deputy house speaker.
  • Authorities have cordoned off the area and are conducting an investigation into the cause of the blasts.
