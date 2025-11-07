High school mosque explosion in Indonesia leaves at least 54 injured
- At least 54 people were injured in a series of explosions at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, during Friday prayers.
- The incident occurred at a mosque within a high school complex in the Kelapa Gading area, which police have designated a crime scene.
- Police officials confirmed at least two explosions took place, with victims sustaining injuries ranging from minor to serious, including burns.
- A 17-year-old is suspected to be the perpetrator and is currently undergoing surgery, according to the country's deputy house speaker.
- Authorities have cordoned off the area and are conducting an investigation into the cause of the blasts.