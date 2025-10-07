Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Major carmaker unveils supplier support scheme following cyberattack disruption

Video Player Placeholder
Jaguar Land Rover production ‘severely disrupted’ by cyberattack
  • Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is set to restart manufacturing operations across its West Midlands and Merseyside sites this Wednesday.
  • This move signifies a crucial step in the luxury car maker's recovery following a major cyberattack that had halted all production since early September.
  • JLR has launched a new financing scheme to aid struggling suppliers, offering upfront cash payments and paying them up to 120 days earlier than standard terms.
  • Adrian Mardell, JLR's chief executive, confirmed the phased restart of engine production and vehicle manufacturing, stating that the company's recovery is firmly underway.
  • The Government previously underwrote a £1.5 billion loan guarantee for JLR, and experts had estimated the production shutdown could cost the group around £120 million.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in