The staggering cost of cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover revealed
- A cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) cost the company nearly £200 million, contributing to significant financial losses.
- JLR reported an underlying loss of £485 million in the second quarter and a £134 million loss for the six months ending September.
- The incident forced JLR to halt production at its UK factories for five weeks starting from 1 September.
- JLR's chief executive, Adrian Mardell, attributed the company's financial challenges to the cyber incident and US tariffs.
- The cyber attack is estimated to be the UK's most economically damaging hack, costing the country £1.9 billion and impacting approximately 5,000 businesses nationwide.