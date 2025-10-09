Carmaker finally restarts production month after cyberattack
- Jaguar Land Rover has begun restarting Range Rover production lines in Solihull following a major cyber attack that halted operations for over a month.
- A phased production restart commenced on Wednesday, with all JLR manufacturing sites, including overseas factories, expected to be fully operational by the end of next week.
- The cyber attack, which occurred on 31 August, caused significant disruption and contributed to a 17.1 per cent drop in sales and a 24.2 per cent tumble in wholesales between July and September.
- JLR's global manufacturing director, Luis Vara, highlighted a 'strong sense of unity and momentum' among production workers returning to their roles.
- The company is providing an extended support package to suppliers, offering payments up to 120 days early, bolstered by a £1.5 billion government loan guarantee.