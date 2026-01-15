Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jackal ‘burned alive’ at zoo in India after it strayed into bear enclosure

The Himalayan black bear enclosure in Delhi's National Zoological Park
The Himalayan black bear enclosure in Delhi's National Zoological Park (Namita Singh/The Independent)
  • A workers' union has accused senior officials at Delhi zoo of orchestrating the killing of a jackal and attempting to conceal its death.
  • The National Zoo Workers’ Union alleged that a jackal, one of four that escaped in November due to negligence, strayed into a Himalayan black bear's enclosure.
  • Staff reportedly poured chilli powder into the jackal's burrow and set it alight, causing burn injuries and potential suffocation, before being directed to incinerate the body.
  • The union claims this act constitutes "extreme cruelty" and unlawful killing, violating the Wildlife Protection Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, with evidence of a cover-up.
  • The union has urged the environment ministry to launch an independent investigation, suspend those involved, and preserve CCTV footage, while zoo officials state the matter is under enquiry.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in