The alleged ‘calculated, gruesome’ acts carried out by girlfriend of missing woman
- Polish mother Izabela Zablocka, missing for nearly 15 years since 2010, was discovered buried in a garden in 2025.
- Her girlfriend, Anna Podedworna, 40, is accused of murdering, dismembering, and burying Ms Zablocka in bin bags in 2010.
- Prosecutors allege Podedworna carried out "deliberate, calculated, gruesome and time-consuming acts" to cover up the murder following a "stormy and turbulent" relationship.
- Podedworna initially lied to police about Ms Zablocka's whereabouts but later admitted to killing her, claiming self-defence, which prosecutors describe as another lie.
- The trial against Anna Podedworna, who denies charges including murder, preventing a lawful burial, and perverting the course of justice, is currently underway at Derby Crown Court.