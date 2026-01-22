Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The alleged ‘calculated, gruesome’ acts carried out by girlfriend of missing woman

Izabela Zablocka came to the UK in 2009 from Poland
Izabela Zablocka came to the UK in 2009 from Poland (Derbyshire Police/PA)
  • Polish mother Izabela Zablocka, missing for nearly 15 years since 2010, was discovered buried in a garden in 2025.
  • Her girlfriend, Anna Podedworna, 40, is accused of murdering, dismembering, and burying Ms Zablocka in bin bags in 2010.
  • Prosecutors allege Podedworna carried out "deliberate, calculated, gruesome and time-consuming acts" to cover up the murder following a "stormy and turbulent" relationship.
  • Podedworna initially lied to police about Ms Zablocka's whereabouts but later admitted to killing her, claiming self-defence, which prosecutors describe as another lie.
  • The trial against Anna Podedworna, who denies charges including murder, preventing a lawful burial, and perverting the course of justice, is currently underway at Derby Crown Court.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in