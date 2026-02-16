Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Good news for cocoa farmers during official dry season

Ivory Coast's cocoa growers face crisis amid drop in global prices
  • Ivory Coast, the world's leading cocoa producer, experienced beneficial light rains across its main growing regions last week, despite being in its official dry season.
  • Farmers anticipate these rains will significantly bolster the development of the crucial April-to-September mid-crop, with many small pods already growing on trees.
  • Growers are optimistic that consistent weekly rainfall could lead to a mid-crop harvest surpassing last season's output, noting more favourable conditions this year.
  • The positive outlook for the mid-crop comes as the country faces challenges with unsold cocoa stocks due to recent plunges in global cocoa prices.
  • The Ivorian government has announced plans to buy unsold cocoa stocks to maintain exports and ensure farmers are paid, addressing the hardship caused by income loss and rotting produce.
