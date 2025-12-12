Thousands of stolen ancient treasures recovered from ‘tomb raiders’
- Italian authorities have apprehended 34 individuals, dubbed "tomb raiders", suspected of plundering ancient treasures from archaeological sites across Sicily and Calabria.
- The operation resulted in the recovery of approximately 10,000 archaeological artefacts, including 7,000 ancient Greek coins, with an estimated total value of €17 million (£14.5 million).
- Charges against the alleged tomb raiders include criminal conspiracy, theft of cultural property, trading in stolen goods, and counterfeiting.
- A clandestine lab producing fake ancient coins and pottery was discovered in Catania, Sicily, and some looted coins were seized in Germany.
- In Calabria, suspects allegedly operated with the "implicit consent" of a local Ndrangheta mafia clan, using agricultural code words to disguise their illicit activities.