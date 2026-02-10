Masked gang posing as police blow up cash van in brazen highway raid
- A masked gang, posing as police officers, blew up an armoured truck on an Italian highway on Sunday, 8 February, during an attempted heist.
- The robbers initially halted traffic by setting fire to a different truck and using vehicles with flashing lights to impersonate law enforcement.
- Carabinieri officers arrived on the scene, gave chase to the robbers and exchanged gunfire with them.
- Two members of the gang were subsequently arrested, one while attempting to escape on foot and another caught fleeing.
- Despite the explosion, the gang was unsuccessful in accessing any cash from the armoured van, and no injuries were reported in the failed raid.
