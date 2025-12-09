Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Herd of goats missing for days rescued from top of mountain

Missing goats stranded on snowy mountain rescued by fire service
  • A group of 37 missing goats were discovered 2,500 metres up Monte Cardinello in Italy.
  • Italy's fire service launched a rescue operation on Saturday, 6 December 2025, after the herd had been missing for several days.
  • Rescue workers were airlifted by helicopter onto the mountainside to reach the animals.
  • They successfully guided the goats down the terrain to a hut located at approximately 600 metres.
  • All the goats were found to be safe and in good condition following the rescue.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in