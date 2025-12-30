Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

At least four injured in European cable car crash

(X/@vigilidelfuoco)
  • A cable car accident in Italy's Piedmont region on Tuesday injured at least four people and left about 100 others stranded.
  • The incident near Macugnaga occurred when a cabin reportedly failed to slow down, colliding with a station barrier.
  • Three passengers from the upper cabin and the ground-level operator were injured, though officials stated no one sustained serious, life-threatening injuries.
  • Helicopters were deployed to rescue about 100 individuals, including children and foreign tourists, who were stranded at the upper station on Monte Moro mountain.
  • The cable car service, built in 1962 and refurbished two years ago, was halted, and nearby ski slopes were promptly closed following the collision.
