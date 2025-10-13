Israeli hostage reunited with family after being forced to dig own grave
- Evyatar David, an Israeli hostage, was released after 738 days in Hamas captivity, having been abducted from the Nova music festival on 7 October 2023.
- A disturbing video released in August showed Mr David emaciated, marking his days in captivity and digging his own grave, which his family condemned as being 'buried alive'.
- He was reunited with his family, appearing in good spirits, alongside his childhood friend Guy Gilboa-Dalal, who was also released.
- The release of Mr David and 19 other living hostages was part of a deal exchanging them for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, as per a Gaza plan by Donald Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- While 26 hostages reportedly remain in Gaza and two bodies have been returned, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum accused Hamas of breaching the ceasefire agreement.