Israeli couple finally reunites after 738 days as part of ceasefire deal
- Israeli couple Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or were emotionally reunited after 738 days apart, following their separation during the October 7 attack.
- Or was released from Hamas captivity as part of a ceasefire deal, while Argamani was rescued by Israeli forces in June 2024 after eight months.
- Their reunion, shared by the Israeli Defense Forces, marked a poignant moment after Argamani had campaigned for Or's release since her own rescue.
- Or reportedly lost significant body weight and was held in solitary confinement during his captivity in the Gaza Strip.
- The broader ceasefire agreement facilitated the release of Israeli hostages and over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, with Donald Trump commenting on the emotional scenes.