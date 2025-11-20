Israel accused of war crimes in expelling West Bank refugees from camps
- Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Israel of potentially committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during military operations in the West Bank earlier this year.
- The HRW report alleges that 32,000 Palestinians were forcibly expelled from three refugee camps – Tulkarem, Nur Shams, and Jenin – in January and February, marking the largest displacement in the territory since 1967.
- HRW called for an investigation and potential prosecution of top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and Defence Minister Israel Katz.
- The report claims Israeli authorities failed to explain the mass expulsions or provide reasons for preventing the return of Palestinians, nor did they offer shelter or humanitarian assistance to those displaced.
- Israel, which termed the raids "Operation Iron Wall," stated they were necessary to combat militancy, while HRW's findings, based on interviews and satellite imagery, indicate over 850 homes were destroyed or damaged.