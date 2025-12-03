Israel to open Rafah crossing for Gaza medical patients
- Israel is set to open the Rafah crossing in the coming days, enabling thousands of Palestinians in need of medical treatment to leave Gaza for Egypt.
- The operation will be coordinated with Egypt and overseen by the European Union mission, similar to a mechanism used during a previous ceasefire.
- Prior to the conflict, Rafah served as the sole direct exit for most Gazans to the outside world and a vital entry point for aid, but it has remained largely closed throughout the hostilities.
- The United Nations reports that at least 16,500 patients within Gaza require medical care outside the besieged territory.
- The crossing's closure since the October ceasefire was tied to Hamas returning all hostages; while living captives were exchanged, two deceased individuals remain in Gaza, with recent efforts to locate one proving unsuccessful.