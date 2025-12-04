Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why four countries are boycotting 2026 Eurovision

  • Four European nations – Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain – have announced their withdrawal from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.
  • The decision to boycott the competition follows the confirmation of Israel's participation.
  • Broadcasters from the withdrawing countries cited the 'appalling loss of lives in Gaza' and the humanitarian situation as key reasons for their stance.
  • Israel's involvement in the 2024 and 2025 contests had previously generated significant criticism and pro-Palestinian protests.
  • The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held in Vienna.
