Why four countries are boycotting 2026 Eurovision
- Four European nations – Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain – have announced their withdrawal from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.
- The decision to boycott the competition follows the confirmation of Israel's participation.
- Broadcasters from the withdrawing countries cited the 'appalling loss of lives in Gaza' and the humanitarian situation as key reasons for their stance.
- Israel's involvement in the 2024 and 2025 contests had previously generated significant criticism and pro-Palestinian protests.
- The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held in Vienna.