Pro-Israel MP has school visit postponed over protest concerns

Damien Egan is the Labour MP for Bristol North East
Damien Egan is the Labour MP for Bristol North East (PA)
  • A visit by Labour MP Damien Egan to Bristol Brunel Academy was postponed after a campaign by the Bristol branch of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.
  • The Palestine Solidarity Campaign claimed “victory”, citing concerns over Mr Egan's recent visits to Israel and his role as vice-chair of Labour Friends of Israel.
  • Communities Secretary Steve Reed condemned the move as an “absolute outrage”, stating that the school would be “held to account” for the decision.
  • Mr Reed, speaking to the editor of Jewish News, said the incident was an example of antisemitism that needs to be challenged.
  • Bristol Brunel Academy said that the visit was postponed, not cancelled, due to concerns about a planned public protest, and an alternative date has since been arranged.
