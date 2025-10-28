Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Israel accuses Hamas of violating ceasefire over return of hostage’s remains

  • Israel has accused Hamas of breaching the fragile ceasefire agreement after receiving additional remains of hostage Ofir Tzarfati, who had already been recovered and buried in 2023.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office labelled the transfer a “clear violation” of the agreement, prompting Mr Netanyahu to hold a security assessment with defence officials.
  • Mr Tzarfati's family expressed profound distress, accusing Hamas of “deception” and “manipulation” designed to jeopardise the deal and prevent the return of all hostages.
  • Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the group was complying with the ceasefire, attributing difficulties in locating all bodies to the extensive destruction across Gaza.
  • The search for hostage remains has intensified in recent days, with heavy machinery now deployed in areas of the southern Gaza Strip, including Khan Younis and Nuseirat.
