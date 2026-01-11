Bride and groom among eight killed in explosion at wedding
- An early Sunday gas cylinder explosion in Islamabad, Pakistan, killed at least eight people, including a newlywed couple.
- The blast occurred at a residential home after a wedding reception, while guests were sleeping, causing part of the house to collapse.
- Seven individuals sustained injuries, and the explosion also resulted in damage to nearby properties.
- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences, ordered a full investigation, and directed health authorities to ensure the injured receive optimal care.
- Authorities are investigating the incident, which highlights the dangers of gas cylinder use in Pakistan due to reliance on liquefied petroleum gas and potential leaks.