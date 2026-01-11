Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bride and groom among eight killed in explosion at wedding

Government officials survey the damage of a home caused by a gas cylinder explosion hours after a wedding reception, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Ehsan Shahzad)
Government officials survey the damage of a home caused by a gas cylinder explosion hours after a wedding reception, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Ehsan Shahzad) (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • An early Sunday gas cylinder explosion in Islamabad, Pakistan, killed at least eight people, including a newlywed couple.
  • The blast occurred at a residential home after a wedding reception, while guests were sleeping, causing part of the house to collapse.
  • Seven individuals sustained injuries, and the explosion also resulted in damage to nearby properties.
  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences, ordered a full investigation, and directed health authorities to ensure the injured receive optimal care.
  • Authorities are investigating the incident, which highlights the dangers of gas cylinder use in Pakistan due to reliance on liquefied petroleum gas and potential leaks.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in