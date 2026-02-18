Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Popular video platform down for thousands of users

The most reported problem to the site was users saying they had issues using the YouTube app.
The most reported problem to the site was users saying they had issues using the YouTube app. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
  • Thousands of YouTube users experienced widespread issues with the video platform on Tuesday.
  • Over 283,000 problem reports were logged on the crowd-sourced site Downdetector by 5:30 p.m. Pacific time.
  • The most frequently reported problem involved difficulties using the YouTube app.
  • While the YouTube homepage displayed an error message, individual videos appeared to load and play correctly.
  • “Looks like YouTube isn’t working properly,” Indiana-based journalist Hannah Adamson wrote on X.
