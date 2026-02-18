Popular video platform down for thousands of users
- Thousands of YouTube users experienced widespread issues with the video platform on Tuesday.
- Over 283,000 problem reports were logged on the crowd-sourced site Downdetector by 5:30 p.m. Pacific time.
- The most frequently reported problem involved difficulties using the YouTube app.
- While the YouTube homepage displayed an error message, individual videos appeared to load and play correctly.
- “Looks like YouTube isn’t working properly,” Indiana-based journalist Hannah Adamson wrote on X.
