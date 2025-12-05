Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Is Shopify down? Major websites hit by mass Cloudflare outage

Cloudflare down: Internet stops working properly amid major outage
  • Cloudflare has experienced a significant outage, causing numerous websites to go offline.
  • Affected platforms included Shopify, X (formerly Twitter), Substack, Canva, and even the outage tracking site Down Detector.
  • Users attempting to access these sites were met with a "500 internet server error" message.
  • This incident marks the second major technical issue for Cloudflare within a period of just two-and-a-half weeks.
  • Cloudflare said at 9.33am GMT: “Cloudflare is investigating an increased level of errors for customers running Workers scripts. We are working to analyse and mitigate this problem.”

