Is Shopify down? Major websites hit by mass Cloudflare outage
- Cloudflare has experienced a significant outage, causing numerous websites to go offline.
- Affected platforms included Shopify, X (formerly Twitter), Substack, Canva, and even the outage tracking site Down Detector.
- Users attempting to access these sites were met with a "500 internet server error" message.
- This incident marks the second major technical issue for Cloudflare within a period of just two-and-a-half weeks.
- Cloudflare said at 9.33am GMT: “Cloudflare is investigating an increased level of errors for customers running Workers scripts. We are working to analyse and mitigate this problem.”