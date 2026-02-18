Trump celebrates ‘substantially’ higher IRS refunds due to new tax rules
- Tax refunds are expected to be significantly bigger this year and President Donald Trump wants you to think of him when you get yours.
- “Tax refunds this year, because of ‘The Great Beautiful Bill,’ are substantially greater than ever before. In some cases, estimates are that over 20% will be returned to the taxpayer,” he wrote this week on Truth Social. “So, when you get your tax refund, think about what a wonderful President you have ... Don’t spend all of this money in one place!”
- The changes this year include no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, deductions for car loan interest, and deductions for people who were 65 or older by Dec. 31.
- Analysts have projected refunds will be $1,000 higher this year, largely due to the changes in tax legislation. The average refund last year was $3,167.
- The tax filing deadline is April 15.
