Rapper detained after death of model and influencer is treated as murder
- The death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh, found in a Kuala Lumpur hotel bathtub on 22 October, has been reclassified as a homicide, prompting a murder investigation.
- Malaysian police have detained rapper and filmmaker Namewee (Wee Meng Chee), who discovered Hsieh unresponsive, to assist with the inquiry and have remanded him until 10 November.
- Namewee, who was collaborating with Hsieh on a video project, denies any involvement in her death and claims the emergency services response was significantly delayed.
- Separately, Namewee faces drug possession and use charges after pills and positive urine tests were reported from his hotel room on the day Hsieh died, allegations he also denies.
- Hsieh, known as the 'nurse goddess' with a substantial social media following, had her body released to her family, with autopsy and toxicology results still pending as the cause of death remains under investigation.