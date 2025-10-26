Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former barrister elected as Ireland’s 10th president in landslide

Catherine Connolly
Catherine Connolly (PA)
  • Catherine Connolly has been elected as Ireland's 10th President, securing a landslide victory with 63 per cent of first preference votes.
  • The former Galway barrister was declared the winner at Dublin Castle after being elected on the first count, receiving 914,143 votes.
  • Ms Connolly pledged to be an inclusive president for all, promising to be a voice for peace, neutrality, and addressing the existential threat of climate change.
  • The election saw a two-horse race between Ms Connolly and former Fine Gael minister Heather Humphreys, following Jim Gavin's withdrawal from campaigning.
  • Outgoing President Michael D Higgins, Premier Micheal Martin, and Deputy Premier Simon Harris all congratulated Ms Connolly, who will be inaugurated on 11 November.
