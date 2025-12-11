Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Moment students rescued after wall collapses in deadly floods

Children rescued seconds before school wall collapses on top of them as flash floods slam Iraq
  • Over 30 students were rescued in the Chamchamal district of Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, after a school wall collapsed due to heavy rain and flooding.
  • The incident occurred on Tuesday, 9 December, as confirmed by surveillance footage and local authorities.
  • At least two people were killed, and four others were injured in the floods that swept through the district in Iraq's Kurdistan region.
  • Security footage from Kandil Boarding School showed the wall collapsing as students were walking nearby.
  • Local officials reported the casualties and the rescue efforts following the severe weather event.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in