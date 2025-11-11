What you need to know about the elections in Iraq
- Iraq is holding crucial parliamentary elections, which began on Sunday for security forces and displaced persons, with the general election commencing on Tuesday.
- The election's outcome will significantly impact Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's prospects for a second term and shape Iraq's future political landscape.
- This vote is the seventh since the 2003 US-led invasion, with current voter concerns primarily focused on job opportunities and inadequate public services rather than security.
- The influential Sadrist Movement, led by Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, is boycotting the election, while several Iran-linked Shiite militias are participating through associated political parties.
- The election has been marred by allegations of corruption, vote-buying, and the assassination of a candidate, Safaa al-Mashhadani, ahead of the polls.